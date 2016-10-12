Household Items Make their way to SammyDress

Executives at SammyDress announce all new sales experience with household items.

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 12, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- SammyDress has risen to the top of the fashion e-commerce world during its few short years as a company. The site has gained praise from customers and critics over the years because of its aggressive sales tactics. The company combines high quality products with affordable prices. Users from around the world have taken note of SammyDress because of this model. The company focuses on bringing the latest dress fashions to a largely female user base, but also has select products for men, jewelry, and accessories. Today the company is proud to announce a new household items line. SammyDress understands that customers not only want affordable fashion, but they also want their homes to look glamorous as well.

Recent customer surveys administered by SammyDress returned that customers want blankets, night lights, and pillows. Executives of the company are proud to have taken these comments to heart and announce the new product line is officially available. Months of research, design, and manufacturing deals have come to fruition.

SammyDress is very excited to bring mermaid tail blankets to its product line, they are extremely fashionable products that use top quality materials to keep the user comfortable. A huge variety of styles and looks are available for purchase now. SammyDress is working to bring more blankets in the coming weeks and months.

To go with blankets SammyDress is excited to launch a variety of pillows that come in all sorts of shapes, sizes, and colors. The company has worked extensively to make sure that the pillows are durable, comfortable, and most of all affordable for all users.

Customers no longer have to worry about lighting when taking naps as the company has introduced non intrusive LED night lights that are not too bright to disturb the individuals sleep. LED night lights come in a variety of cute designs. For example cartoon cats are one style and expected to be a big seller at SammyDress. Most LED night lights are USB rechargeable so they don't even need to be plugged into a wall!

Customers who like SammyDress should also checkout sister sites Zaful and Rosegal which offer their own unique product lines, while keeping the tradition of cheap prices and with high quality material and looks.

Related link: www.sammydress.com