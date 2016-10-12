ST MARK HOMES PLC - Open Offer

St Mark Homes PLC is pleased to launch an Open Offer of up to 1,243,932 Open Offer Shares at £1.05 per share on the basis of 1 Open Offer Share for every 3 Ordinary Shares held.

The Company is seeking to raise money through the Open Offer to increase its capital base and specifically to provide capital for new projects and to assist with the ongoing expansion of the business.

The Offer Information Memorandum is being posted to shareholders today and is available for download from the company website http://www.stmarkhomes.co.uk/investors.html. Terms defined in the Open Offer Information Memorandum have the same meaning in this announcement.

The expected timetable for the offer is:

Expected timetable of principal events Record Date for the Open Offer Close of business on 10 October

2016 Announcement of the Open Offer and posting of Information Memorandum and Application Form 12 October 2016 Ex-entitlement date for the Open Offer 8.00 a.m. on 12 October 2016 Open Offer Entitlements and Excess CREST Open Offer Entitlements credited to stock accounts of Qualifying CREST Shareholders in CREST As soon as possible after 8.00 a.m.

on 13 October 2016 Recommended latest time for requesting withdrawal of Open Offer Entitlements and Excess CREST Open Offer Entitlements from CREST 4.30 p.m. on 9 November 2016 Latest time for depositing Open Offer Entitlements and Excess CREST Open Offer Entitlements into CREST 3.00 p.m. on 11 November 2016 Latest time and date for splitting of Application Forms (to satisfy

bona fide market claims only) 3.00 p.m. on 11 November 2016 Latest time and date for receipt of completed Application Forms, and payment in full under the Open Offer and settlement of relevant CREST instructions (as appropriate) 11.00 a.m. on 15 November 2016 Admission and commencement of dealings in Open Offer Shares 8.00 a.m. on 21 November 2016 CREST members' accounts credited in respect of Open Offer Shares in uncertificated form As soon as possible after 8.00 a.m. on 21 November 2016 Dispatch of definitive share certificates for Open Offer Shares in certificated form By 30 November 2016

The Directors recognise and are grateful for the continued support of Shareholders.

