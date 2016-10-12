sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
12.10.2016 | 12:47
(0 Leser)
ST MARK HOMES PLC - Open Offer

London, October 12

St Mark Homes PLC is pleased to launch an Open Offer of up to 1,243,932 Open Offer Shares at £1.05 per share on the basis of 1 Open Offer Share for every 3 Ordinary Shares held.

The Company is seeking to raise money through the Open Offer to increase its capital base and specifically to provide capital for new projects and to assist with the ongoing expansion of the business.

The Offer Information Memorandum is being posted to shareholders today and is available for download from the company website http://www.stmarkhomes.co.uk/investors.html. Terms defined in the Open Offer Information Memorandum have the same meaning in this announcement.

The expected timetable for the offer is:

Expected timetable of principal events
Record Date for the Open OfferClose of business on 10 October
2016
Announcement of the Open Offer and posting of Information Memorandum and Application Form12 October 2016
Ex-entitlement date for the Open Offer8.00 a.m. on 12 October 2016
Open Offer Entitlements and Excess CREST Open Offer Entitlements credited to stock accounts of Qualifying CREST Shareholders in CRESTAs soon as possible after 8.00 a.m.
on 13 October 2016
Recommended latest time for requesting withdrawal of Open Offer Entitlements and Excess CREST Open Offer Entitlements from CREST4.30 p.m. on 9 November 2016
Latest time for depositing Open Offer Entitlements and Excess CREST Open Offer Entitlements into CREST3.00 p.m. on 11 November 2016
Latest time and date for splitting of Application Forms (to satisfy
bona fide market claims only)		3.00 p.m. on 11 November 2016
Latest time and date for receipt of completed Application Forms, and payment in full under the Open Offer and settlement of relevant CREST instructions (as appropriate)11.00 a.m. on 15 November 2016
Admission and commencement of dealings in Open Offer Shares8.00 a.m. on 21 November 2016
CREST members' accounts credited in respect of Open Offer Shares in uncertificated formAs soon as possible after 8.00 a.m. on 21 November 2016
Dispatch of definitive share certificates for Open Offer Shares in certificated formBy 30 November 2016

The Directors recognise and are grateful for the continued support of Shareholders.

ENDS


