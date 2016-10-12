Metallurgical Process

Over the course of reviewing the results of previous metallurgical test programs, the Company's staff identified the potential to simplify the process flowsheet while maintaining an overall gold recovery indicated in the previous PEA. A test program to demonstrate the efficacy of the simplified flowsheet is being conducted by Met Solve Laboratories Inc of Langley, B.C. A simplified flowsheet can potentially eliminate certain capital and operational costs incorporated in the previous PEA and could further improve the Project's economics.

Larry Yau, CEO, commented: "Our decision to commence these studies is based on extensive internal investigation targeting technical areas that we believe will potentially lead to material improvements to the Project's economics. I believe the findings of the exercise will further enhance the understanding of our mineral resource and look forward to incorporating them in a new PEA in the future."

