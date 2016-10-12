NEW YORK, NY and RESTON, VA--(Marketwired - October 12, 2016) - IPsoft, a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence (AI) offerings, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., the trusted government IT solutions provider today announced a partnership. Carahsoft has been named IPsoft's master government aggregator, has added IPsoft's digital labor solutions to its GSA schedule, and will support IPsoft's public sector channel organization by driving demand for the company's artificial intelligence solutions throughout the public sector market.

"IPsoft is a disruptive technology company. From our inception, our founders recognized that automation through digital labor will shape the future of IT and business operations. Carahsoft has an excellent reputation for bringing innovative technology such as ours to the government marketplace and we are excited to partner with them to expand the application of our solutions across the public sector," said Bob Beck, Vice President of IPsoft Government Solutions.

After decades of research and slow progress, AI-based solutions are now being deployed. This summer, the White House hosted a series of public workshops on the topic, and the National Science and Technology Council formed a new subcommittee on machine learning and AI to coordinate federal activity. Governments must do more with less, and automation and AI can help solve that puzzle.

IPsoft's innovative solutions include Amelia, a cognitive knowledge worker which interfaces on human terms. She is a virtual agent built to deliver best-in-class service to citizens, fully automating human interactions with the goal of extending an agency's existing workforce. She reads natural language, understands context, applies logic, infers implications, discerns processes independently by reading and observing her colleagues, and applies her knowledge to solving problems.

IPcenter, IPsoft's Autonomic IT Service Management Platform, puts the benefits of automation at the heart of government IT service delivery so agencies can make time to innovate. IPcenter's Virtual Engineers automate the interaction between all of the different tools and people in the IT environment. The IPcenter platform automates the end-to-end processes and paves the way for vast increases in productivity without forcing IT departments to replace existing investments.

"Federal organizations are under considerable pressure to deliver more with less, particularly when it comes to improving their service to citizens," said Brian O'Donnell, Vice President at Carahsoft. "By adding IPsoft's solutions to our GSA, we are now able to help our resellers and government customers apply digital labor to automate computing, free workers to be more creative and productive, and provide citizens with a seamless digital customer experience."

IPsoft's digital labor solutions are available immediately via Carahsoft's GSA Schedule No. GS-35F-0119Y. To learn more, register to attend the Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2016 in Orlando on October 16-20, 2016 to hear from IPsoft's CEO and President, Chetan Dube, outline how digital labor will transform future IT operations; or contact the IPsoft team at Carahsoft at 877-468-7962 or at IPsoft@carahsoft.com.

