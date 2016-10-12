Optimal+ Semiconductor and Electronics Product Suite to be Demonstrated at Booth D501

Optimal+ CTO Michael Schuldenfrei will provide insight on how big data product analytics can significantly improve quality by reducing the defective parts per million (DPPM) rate for automotive electronics at the second annual IoT Solutions World Congress on Thursday, October 27 from 5:45-6:30 pm in room 3. In addition, Optimal+ will exhibit and offer demos of its award-winning big data analytics solutions for the semiconductor and electronics markets at Booth D501.

WHAT: Michael Schuldenfrei's presentation, "Aiming for zero DPPM in automotive electronics," addresses the growing need for automotive companies to improve the quality and reliability of the numerous electronic systems that will be responsible for vehicle operations. In this session, Mr. Schuldenfrei will discuss how big data product analytics can significantly lower DPPM rates for both semiconductors and electronic systems thereby raising the overall quality and reliability of these mission-critical automotive systems. WHO: Optimal+ CTO Michael Schuldenfrei brings over 25 years of software and information technology experience to the Optimal+ management team. Before joining Optimal+ in 2005 as its CTO, Schuldenfrei was a senior software architect at SAP, where he led the development of Duet Software, a joint venture with Microsoft to enable seamless access to SAP data via Microsoft Office. Prior to joining SAP, Schuldenfrei was a Software Architect at Microsoft, where he led consulting engagements with the company's major customers. He was also VP R&D, at ActionBase, a company providing business-management enterprise solutions to enhance internal organizational workflow and collaboration. WHEN: Thursday, October 27 from 5:45-6:30 pm CET WHERE: IoT Solutions World Congress Gran Via Venue Avenida Joan Carles 1, 64 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat Barcelona, Spain Room 3

About the IoT Solutions World Congress

After its very first edition, the IoT Solutions World Congress has already established itself as the leading global event focusing on industrial IoT. IoT Solutions World Congress 2016 will be the second edition of this global event dedicated exclusively to joining IoT providers with industry in order to help the latter increase productivity via this disruptive technology. The IoTSWC16 will offer a highly international environment with more than 8,000 visitors and will focus on IoT solutions in six dedicated areas: Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy Utilities, Transportation Logistics, Innovation and Technology. The event is organized by Fira de Barcelona in partnership with the Industrial Internet Consortium, the Industrial IoT organization founded by AT&T, Cisco, General Electric, IBM, and Intel to bring together organizations and technology with the goal of accelerating the growth, adoption, and widespread use of industrial IoT.

About Optimal+

Optimal+ is the only big data analytics software company providing an end-to-end solution that measurably improves quality, yield, and productivity for semiconductor and electronics manufacturing. From chip to board to system, our enterprise-grade solutions ensure that all of your global manufacturing data is collected, cleaned and analyzed in real time, enabling decisive actions that enhance, certify and monitor the quality of semiconductor and electronic products over their entire lifetime. With over 35 billion devices processed annually, Optimal provides Manufacturing Intelligence™ solutions that enhance yield and productivity, reduce RMAs and usher in an age of robust, long-term quality products. For more information, visit www.optimalplus.com. Follow us on Twitter @OptimalPlus.

