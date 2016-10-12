VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (the "Company") (CSE: LTE)(OTC PINK: LTCCF), an integrated fibre optic solutions provider, is pleased to advise that the Company recently attended The Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) Council of South Africa with its certified sales and installation partner Brite Access SA, which attracted significant interest from a number of key industry clients. As a result of the increase in demand from existing and new clients, the Company is increasing manufacturing capacity of its proprietary Lite X Tend® last mile solution by 300% in support of the extensive FTTH deployments underway within the African continent.

The proprietary Lite X Tend® solution was created to facilitate rapid last mile deployments in the most cost effective and least intrusive manner possible. The innovative solution was designed to simplify and shorten the installation process and provide an environment whereby homeowners receive high speed connectivity with the least amount of impact to their surroundings.

Mike Plotnikoff, CEO of Lite Access, states, "Our revolutionary Lite X Tend® solution has been shown in the field to materially decrease installation costs and is being embraced globally by clients as their preferred last mile solution. This important step of expanding our manufacturing capacity to meet the increasing demand for this new product will allow Lite Access to further cement its reputation as the last mile solution provider of choice."

About Lite Access

Lite Access is a world leader in Microduct and fibre optic technologies. Using its specially designed and innovative micro-trench and alternate methods of deployment, Lite Access' proprietary Microduct technology extends a network provider's ability to deliver true broadband connectivity directly to end-users, such as homes, government and educational institutions, and emergency response facilities. Providing a full portfolio of fibre connectivity solutions for many types of Telecom infrastructure, Lite Access has successfully deployed thousands of kilometres of Microduct networks throughout North and South America, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, Australia and Asia.

Lite Access' products have been deployed in many high profile communication networks including the Whistler 2010 Winter Olympic facilities, builds within the state of New York including Central Park, the Las Vegas strip and surrounding areas of Nevada, fibre to the home at Stanford University and numerous other locations around the globe that have adopted Lite Access as the "solution of choice" for future proof fibre optic connectivity.

Forward Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: receipt of further purchase orders in South Africa and the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Listing Statement available on www.cnsx.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

