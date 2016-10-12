TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- Altus Group Limited ("Altus Group") (TSX: AIF) a leading provider of independent advisory services, software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate ("CRE") industry, has launched ARGUS Enterprise 11.5 ("AE 11.5"), the most advanced version of its industry leading commercial real estate asset and investment management platform. AE 11.5 delivers robust debt and risk management functionality together with enhanced ease of use capabilities. AE has been adopted by thousands of customers around the world and by 8 of the 10 largest real estate service providers.

As more capital enters the CRE industry, debt financing structures continue to become increasingly complex. AE 11.5 provides a sophisticated global solution to model and assess the implications of leveraged ownership including the ability to organize and manage multiple debt obligations and analyze the implications of debt covenants.

"The CRE industry is faced with a growing and more challenging investment management environment. AE 11.5 provides our clients with clear visibility of both sides of their investments enabling them to better understand the risk and returns of managing and transacting their portfolios," said Raj Singh, Executive Vice President, Product and Marketing at Altus Analytics, the software and data solutions business unit of Altus Group.

"Through forecasting, valuation and portfolio reporting AE is providing IRC 'one stop' access to analyzing our assets and our portfolio metrics. We believe there will be tremendous efficiency and accuracy gained from using AE at acquisition, through asset management all the way to disposition," said Anne Arnold, Senior Vice President, IRC Retail Centers.

AE 11.5 provides a number of key capabilities:

-- Enhanced debt and risk management functionality: provides visibility into both sides of the investment allowing clients to manage exposure and ensure equity and debt obligations are met; the ability to use risk and stress testing to better forecast the impact of asset and portfolio changes using global indices. -- Increased user productivity: includes a number of ease-of-use improvements allowing users to rapidly assess and manage a variety of scenarios, and provides additional functionality to build custom dashboards to monitor critical KPIs of the portfolio. -- Greater collaboration and compatibility: increases productivity with improved backwards capability and web-service option for DCF to AE file conversions with variance reporting to manage differences.

Additional Information:

-- Online ARGUS Enterprise™

About Altus Group Limited

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of independent advisory services, software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain market insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,300 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include some of the world's largest real estate industry participants across a variety of sectors. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our securities are traded on the TSX under the symbols AIF and AIF.DB.A.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com.

Contacts:

Altus Group Limited

Jeff Hayward

Vice President, Global Marketing & Communications

(416) 234 - 4212

jeff.hayward@altusgroup.com



Camilla Bartosiewicz

Vice President, Investor Relations

(416) 641 - 9773

camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com



