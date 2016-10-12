TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 --

EVENT: A celebration of art to commemorate the 46(th) anniversary of diplomatic relations between Canada and the People's Republic of China. DATE/TIME: Thursday, October 13(th), 2016 - Closing Ceremony 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM (MEDIA TO ARRIVE NO LATER THAN 11:30 AM AND REGISTER AT THE MEDIA DESK) - 12:00 PM - Official remarks - 12:30 PM - Official toast followed by light refreshments PLACE: Robarts Library, University of Toronto 130 St. George Street, 8(th) Floor (Richard Charles Lee Canada Hong Kong Library) Toronto, ON FEATURING ARTWORK FROM: The event will include famous works by: Dawei Liu, Changjiang Wu, Xiang Li Peiqiu Chen, Fan Lin, Hesheng Xia Wensen Yang, Yunxiang Xue

This art exhibition is hosted by the University of Toronto and the China International Painting and Calligraphy Research Association. The exhibition is open to the public and free of charge.

ALL MEDIA ARE INVITED TO ATTEND.

The Justin Poy Agency is a Toronto-based award-winning multicultural advertising agency established in 1993. Agency President, Justin Poy is the Honorary Patron of Asian Heritage Month (CFAC) and is Vice-Chair of The Canadian Foundation for Chinese Heritage Preservation. The Agency is known for its ability to bridge and promote east/west cultures and businesses.

Contacts:

The Justin Poy Agency

Lily Tsang

Cell: (416) 276-7217

ltsang@justinpoy.com



Justin Poy

Cell: (416) 565-6791

jpoy@justinpoy.com



