MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX VENTURE: PYR)(OTCQB: PYRNF), a company (the "Company" or "PyroGenesis") that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch products, is pleased to announce today that, further to its press release of October 3, 2016, wherein the Company announced receipt of military contracts totaling approx. CAD 3.8MM, with a remaining balance of CAD 800,000 to be expected within sixty (60) days, has now signed USD 350,000 (approx. CAD 463,000) of this remaining balance. The details of said contracts will be provided in a subsequent press release, once the specifics have been approved by the client.

The final balance of approx. CAD 340,000 is expected to be signed within forty-five (45) days, with the total amount of CAD 3.8MM expected to be completed within Q1 2017.

Of note, the Company has already commenced work on these contracts.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., is the world leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes. We provide engineering and manufacturing expertise, cutting-edge contract research, as well as turnkey process equipment packages to the defense, metallurgical, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing), oil & gas, and environmental industries. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of our Montreal office and our 3,800 m2 manufacturing facility, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. Our core competencies allow PyroGenesis to lead the way in providing innovative plasma torches, plasma waste processes, high-temperature metallurgical processes, and engineering services to the global marketplace. Our operations are ISO 9001:2008 certified, and have been since 1997. PyroGenesis is a publicly-traded Canadian company on the TSX Venture Exchange (Ticker Symbol: PYR) and onthe OTCQB Marketplace (Ticker Symbol: PYRNF). For more information, please visit www.pyrogenesis.com

