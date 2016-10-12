

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices edged higher Wednesday morning, erasing overnight losses even as OPEC reported record production in September.



The oil cartel increased its crude production to nearly 33.4 million barrels a day in September, as members raced to pump oil ahead of a deal to limit supplies.



Iraq, Nigeria and Libya said they increased output sharply to make up for supply interruptions.



Still, WTI oil was up 22 cents at $51 a barrel on expectations that Russia will join OPEC in trimming production.



'We need to ensure that everyone is contributing to .. market balance,' says UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei, according to Platts.



Meanwhile, 'The current price of oil has caused discomfort for all producers,' the IEA said yesterday.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 30 cents at $51.09 a barrel.



Traders are looking ahead to U.S. oil inventories data over the next two days.



