

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday the Donald Trump Campaign released a new television ad entitled 'Corruption,' which it says highlights how the Clinton family accrued their wealth through pay to play scandals and usage of the Clinton Foundation as a front to make money.



This ad will air nationally, and will be heavily rotated into battleground states.



Jason Miller, Trump's Senior Communications Advisor, said Hillary Clinton knows nothing about creating jobs, but knows a lot about how to make money by abusing her and her husband's government positions. He accused that the Clintons have made a living out of selling government access to Wall Street donors and special interests in exchange for donations to their slush fund conspicuously disguised as the Clinton Foundation.



'Hillary Clinton might be the single most corrupt candidate to ever seek the Presidency and should be disqualified for her inability to tell truths to the American people,' he added.



