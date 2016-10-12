

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound fell back against its major counterparts in early New York trading on Wednesday, after Brexit minister David Davis said that the U.K. government cannot provide the details on top priorities for Brexit negotiation, as it would make that top priority more costlier.



'If you tell your negotiator - you opposite number in negotiation - exactly what your priorities are, exactly what your top priority is, then it will make that top priority extremely expensive,' Davis told parliament.



'If you make pre-emptive indications that you are willing to make a concession on something, you actually reduce the value of that concession. So in many, many ways we cannot give details about how we are going to run the negotiation.'



The pound eased back to 1.2166 against the greenback, from a high of 1.2325 hit at 11:00 pm ET.



Pulling away from an early 2-day high of 1.2180 against the Swiss franc, the pound edged down to 1.2045.



The pound retreated to 126.47 against the yen and 0.9055 against the euro, from its early high of 127.56 and a 5-day high of 0.8967,respectively.



The next possible downside target for the pound may be found around 122.5 against the yen, 1.19 against the greenback, 1.16 against the franc and 0.92 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX