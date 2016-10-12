BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 --New Colombia Resources, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC PINK: NEWC), a Colombian natural resource company listed in the U.S., is pleased to announce their medical marijuana joint venture, Sannabis SAS, has released its new catalog for distributors with technical specifications including presentation, physical characteristics, active ingredients, suggested treatment, product description, therapeutic indications, dosage application, contraindications, adverse reactions, precautions and warnings, over dosage information, and storage.

The 29-page catalog is being translated to English for the international market; a Spanish version can be seen at https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B9tABOYTg8Y2Vnp5dzhrZkZaaTg/view

The Company believes this will help distributors both domestically and internationally significantly increase sales by providing guidance to retailers and end users. The international surge in the acceptance of marijuana as a medicine has created a need for more details for specific products. The nascent medical marijuana industry is full of products without much technical information and guidance. Sannabis products have gained acceptance in Colombia and the Company aims to be a leading distributor of high quality lab tested medical marijuana products around the world. They have been in contact with interested distributors and will be making announcements soon.

New Colombia Resources is also aggressively establishing a new hemp industry in Colombia, partnering with local and international civic organizations. In addition to their previously announced collaboration with CORPROPAZ to implement pilot hemp plantations in different regions of the country to create jobs in rural areas, the Company has also been contacted by representatives from the civil affairs office of the U.S. Embassy in Bogota to implement similar programs for hemp and/or medical marijuana, where legal, in post conflict areas in coordination with the U.S. Department of Defense.

The Company has several major developing projects that will be announced within the next few days. In addition, it is their intent to become current with their SEC filings within the next few weeks; their accounting firm is currently working on all financial statements for both mining and medical marijuana subsidiaries. In order to pay the accountants and auditors the Company took on debt that is being converted to shares, however, they have been able to reduce outstanding debt and are confident they will be able to retire all debt that can be converted into shares within the next week.

Potential distributors, researchers, or investors interested in Sannabis products, possible joint ventures, research facilities, or private label are encouraged to contact Company President John Campo at 1-410-236-8200 or 57-318-657-0918.

Sannabis has grown and processed medical marijuana legally on the Nasa Indian Reservation in Colombia since 2014. Their products are sold online, in stores, and through independent distributors in Colombia. They are supported by INVIMA Resolution 243630 of 1999 and Sentence C-882 of 2011 from the Constitutional Court to legally produce non-smoked medical marijuana products on the Indian Reservation and distribute them nationally.

To view a nationally televised documentary about medical marijuana in Colombia titled "De lo Maldito a lo Bendito" (From the Damned to the Blessed), visit http://www.sannabis.co/video. This documentary interviews medical marijuana patients and their loved ones around the country using Sannabis products.

The Company feels these newscasts and documentaries will help increase medical marijuana awareness and sales. To view or purchase Sannabis products visit www.sannabis.co. Follow Sannabis on Facebook for photos and testimonials at https://www.facebook.com/sannabis.cannamedicinal

New Colombia Resources, Inc.

New Colombia Resources, Inc. is focused on the acquisition and development of high-quality metallurgical coal properties and other available resources in the Republic of Colombia. They expect to have several revenues producing businesses including; metallurgical coal mining and rock quarry aggregates for domestic Colombian highway and railroad building projects. The Company owns 100% of La Tabaquera metallurgical coal mine in Colombia with an estimated 15-17 million tonnes of reserves. They have another pending acquisition for 390 ha and a solicitation contract for 184 ha metallurgical coal concession. New Colombia Resources also holds a significant position in Sannabis SAS which legally produces medical marijuana products in the Republic of Colombia, visit www.sannabis.co. For more information on the Company visit www.newcolombiaresources.com.

