Mittwoch, 12.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

38,90 Euro		-1,484
-3,67 %
WKN: 881050 ISIN: FI0009003727 Ticker-Symbol: MTA 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
WARTSILA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WARTSILA CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,31
39,627
16:51
12.10.2016 | 16:28
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp: Wärtsilä estimates net sales and profitability for 2016 to be lower than previously expected

Wärtsilä Corporation, Stock exchange release, 12.10.2016 at 17.15 EET

Wärtsilä estimates net sales and profitability for 2016 to be lower than previously expected

Wärtsilä revises its sales and profitability guidance for 2016, due to lower than anticipated power plant deliveries in the current year. Wärtsilä now expects its net sales to decline by around 5% and its profitability (comparable operating result as a percent of net sales) to be around 12%. Based on delivery schedules, sales and profitability is expected to be concentrated towards the fourth quarter.

Previously Wärtsilä expected its net sales to grow by 0-5% and its profitability to be 12.5-13.0%.

Wärtsilä's Interim Report January-September 2016 will be published on 25 October 2016 at 8.30 a.m. Finnish time.

For further information, please contact:


Marco Wirén
Executive Vice President & CFO
Tel: +358 10 709 5640
marco.wiren@wartsila.com (mailto:marco.wiren@wartsila.com)


Natalia Valtasaari
Director, Investor & Media Relations
Tel: +358 10 709 5637
natalia.valtasaari@wartsila.com (mailto:natalia.valtasaari@wartsila.com)


For press information, please contact:

Atte Palomäki
Executive Vice President, Communications & Branding
Tel: +358 10 709 5599
atte.palomaki@wartsila.com (mailto:atte.palomaki@wartsila.com) 
 
 




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Wärtsilä Oyj Abp via Globenewswire

© 2016 GlobeNewswire (Europe)