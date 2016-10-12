Wärtsilä Oyj Abp: Wärtsilä estimates net sales and profitability for 2016 to be lower than previously expected

Wärtsilä Corporation, Stock exchange release, 12.10.2016 at 17.15 EET

Wärtsilä estimates net sales and profitability for 2016 to be lower than previously expected

Wärtsilä revises its sales and profitability guidance for 2016, due to lower than anticipated power plant deliveries in the current year. Wärtsilä now expects its net sales to decline by around 5% and its profitability (comparable operating result as a percent of net sales) to be around 12%. Based on delivery schedules, sales and profitability is expected to be concentrated towards the fourth quarter.

Previously Wärtsilä expected its net sales to grow by 0-5% and its profitability to be 12.5-13.0%.

Wärtsilä's Interim Report January-September 2016 will be published on 25 October 2016 at 8.30 a.m. Finnish time.

For further information, please contact:





Marco Wirén

Executive Vice President & CFO

Tel: +358 10 709 5640

marco.wiren@wartsila.com (mailto:marco.wiren@wartsila.com)





Natalia Valtasaari

Director, Investor & Media Relations

Tel: +358 10 709 5637

natalia.valtasaari@wartsila.com (mailto:natalia.valtasaari@wartsila.com)





For press information, please contact:



Atte Palomäki

Executive Vice President, Communications & Branding

Tel: +358 10 709 5599

atte.palomaki@wartsila.com (mailto:atte.palomaki@wartsila.com)











This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Wärtsilä Oyj Abp via Globenewswire

