Wi-Fi as a Service Market Worth 5.94 Billion USD by 2021

According to a new market research report "Wi-Fi as a Service Market by Service Type (Network Planning and Designing, Cloud Access Point, Wi-Fi as a Service Analytics, Support and Maintenance), User Location, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.18 Billion in 2016 to USD 5.94 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 38.1% during the forecast period.

The key forces driving the Wi-Fi as a Service Market include increasing need for low capital expenditure and reduced total cost of ownership, and demand for centralized management and remote troubleshooting. Wi-Fi as a Service services also provide faster deployment and end-to-end visibility. With the increase in the adoption rate of Wi-Fi as a Service among Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), the Wi-Fi as a Service Market is expected to gain major traction during the forecast period.

"Wi-Fi as a Service analytics service type is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period."

Among service types, the Wi-Fi as a Service analytics segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the Wi-Fi as a Service Market during the forecast period. It involves two processes for intelligent business analytics, namely, reporting and analytics. The demand for cloud-based reporting and analytics is increasing among enterprises due to increasing need for improved decision-making, optimizing internal business process, increasing operational efficiency, and gaining competitive advantage in the market.

"Indoor user location segment is expected to contribute the largest market share in 2016."

Among user location, the indoor user location segment is expected to have the largest market share in the Wi-Fi as a Service Market in 2016. Buildings such as educational institutions, malls, retail shops, commercial buildings, hotels, and restaurants are increasingly deploying indoor Wi-Fi as a Service that offers low cost, better speed, and minimal interruption. The cloud access points for indoor user location have been in demand for sectors such as educational institutions, retail outlets, and hospitality sector thereby making indoor user location the largest market in 2016.

"North America is expected to contribute the largest market share; Asia-Pacific (APAC) to grow the fastest. "

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the Wi-Fi as a Service Market from 2016 to 2021 owing to large investments in cloud-based solutions, early adoption of new & emerging technologies, and large number of players present in this region. The APAC region is in the initial growth phase; however, it is the fastest-growing region for the global Wi-Fi as a Service Market. The key reason for the high growth rate in APAC is the growing demand for cost-effective Wi-Fi services among Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in this region.

The major vendors providing Wi-Fi as a Service Market are Cisco systems, Inc. (Cisco Meraki) (San Jose, California, U.S), Rogers Communications Inc. (Toronto, Canada), Ruckus Wireless, Inc., A BROCADE COMPANY (California, U.S.), Singapore Telecommunications Limited(Singtel) (Singapore), Telstra Corporation Limited (Melbourne, Australia), ViaSat Inc.(California U.S.), ADTRAN, INC. (Huntsville, Alabama, U.S.), Aerohive Networks, Inc. (California, U.S.), Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (Sunnyvale, California, U.S.), BigAir Group Limited (Sydney, Australia), Fujitsu Limited (Tokyo, Japan), iPass Inc. (Silicon Valley, U.S.), Mojo Networks, Inc. (California, U.S.), and Zebra Technologies Corporation (Lincolnshire, Illinois, U.S.).

