Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited - Issue of Equity

London, October 12
Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
HEADLINE: Issue of Equity
The Board of Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited (the 'Company') announces that it has agreed today to issue and allot 300,000 of the Company's ordinary shares at a price of 76.6p per share. This allotment is to satisfy secondary market demand and is made under the Company's block listing facility and the annual authority granted by the Company's shareholders for such allotments. These shares will not qualify for the dividend payable on 28 October 2016, but rank pari passu with the existing shares in issue in all other respects.
Following this issue the total number of ordinary shares in issue is 135,671,779
which should be used as the denominator for calculating interests in the Company.
Issued on behalf of
Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
Contact:
R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 01534 825323
12 October 2016