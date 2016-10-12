

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Donald Trump continued his attacks on Republican lawmakers critical of his lewd remarks about women on Tuesday, suggesting that he does not require their support.



In an interview with Fox News host Bill O'Reilly, Trump once again went after House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., after calling him 'disloyal' and a 'very weak and ineffective leader' in a series of posts on Twitter.



Trump accused Ryan of supporting 'open borders and amnesty' and producing 'very, very bad budgets.'



'Frankly, the only one that Obama negotiates well with is Paul Ryan with the budgets,' Trump said. 'Because that's the only negotiation he can win.'



The comments from Trump come after Ryan indicated he will no longer defend the Republican nominee and instead focus on helping the GOP maintain control of Congress.



Ryan, who did not officially unendorsed Trump, revealed his intentions in a conference call with GOP lawmakers after the release of a recording of the real estate tycoon making lewd remarks about women.



Trump argued that he has not received support from Republican leaders like Ryan despite receiving a record number of votes in the primaries.



'I am just tired of none support and I don't really want his support,' Trump said. 'You know, if he calls now -- this happens all the time. If you sneeze, he calls up and announces, 'Isn't that a terrible thing?'



'So look, I don't want his support. I don't care about his support,' he added. 'What I want to do is that I want to win for the people, because Hillary Clinton, she is a disaster.'



Trump also took aim at Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., who withdrew his support for the Republican nominee over his derogatory remarks about women that critics claim condone sexual assault.



The billionaire-turned-politician claimed McCain has 'probably the dirtiest mouth in all of the Senate' and suggested the unendorsement comes even though he helped the Arizona Senator win his primary.



'I wouldn't want to be in a foxhole with a lot of these people, that I can tell you.' Trump said. 'By the way, including Ryan. Especially Ryan.'



Despite his attacks, Trump suggested that would be would be able to get along with the Republican lawmakers if he is elected president.



