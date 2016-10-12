UK MORTGAGES LIMITED - Interim Dividend

12 October 2016

UK Mortgages Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 60440 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of UK Mortgages Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the quarter ending 30 September 2016 as follows:

Ex Dividend Date 20 October 2016 Record Date 21 October 2016 Payment Date 31 October 2016 Dividend per Share 1.5 pence (Sterling)



For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson