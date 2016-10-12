UK MORTGAGES LIMITED - Interim Dividend

PR Newswire
London, October 12
12 October 2016
UK Mortgages Limited
(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 60440 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)
Re: Dividend Announcement
The Directors of UK Mortgages Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the quarter ending 30 September 2016 as follows:
|Ex Dividend Date
|20 October 2016
|Record Date
|21 October 2016
|Payment Date
|31 October 2016
|Dividend per Share
|1.5 pence (Sterling)
For further information, please contact:
Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson