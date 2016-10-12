MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- The creme-de-la-creme of the channel community gathered at Computer Dealer News' 14th annual Channel Elite Awards, acknowledging the industry's top solution providers on the basis of five important criteria: Innovation, Improved Sales or Revenue, Improved Efficiency, Customer Service, and "the X-Factor"- where the winners have gone above and beyond industry norms or created a special one of a kind solution that made an impact.

Orckestra Commerce Cloud, a leading retail enterprise unified commerce solution, won the GOLD 2016 CDN Channel Elite Award for Best Cloud Computing Solution. The award acknowledges cloud solutions that change the game, drive business value and push boundaries in a digital world. This year, the Orckestra Commerce Cloud won for the unified commerce solution that enabled Canada's leading sporting goods and apparel retailer, Sports Experts', define new digital experiences in their brick & mortar stores and create seamless customer shopping journeys across all channels and touchpoints.

"Today's solution provider has evolved to become the trusted advisor for IT. This group of innovative technology companies continues to provide Canadian businesses with a competitive advantage when it comes to cloud, mobility, security, managed services and more," said Paolo Del Nibletto, editor of CDN - Computer Dealer News, Canada's No. 1 IT Channel publication and website.

Backed by the power of Microsoft Azure, the Orckestra Commerce Cloud, as a packaged cloud offering, solves challenges for customers often 12 to 18 months faster than competitive offerings and at a lower cost to value, thanks to the scalability and flexibility of Azure.

"Providing world-class, innovative commerce solutions to our clients around the world is our lifeblood at Orckestra, helping successful retailers bring the benefits of commerce anywhere to life", said Gary Guy, CMO and Managing Director-US at Orckestra. "So it is greatly rewarding to receive this tremendous recognition from Computer Dealer News, the voice of IT solution providers in Canada for more than thirty years."

The platform's unique Commerce Orchestration™ architecture provides the agility businesses need to integrate with their ERP, POS and other enterprise systems and rapidly bring digital experiences into their physical stores. Combined with Orckestra's unique expertise, service delivery team and global channel partners, retailers are increasingly relying on the Orckestra Commerce Cloud Solution to help them adapt, perform and innovate in a rapidly changing retail environment.

