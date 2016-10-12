

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Wednesday's session in negative territory. Technology stocks were under pressure after the profit warning issued by Ericsson. Energy stocks also struggled due to concerns that Russia may not follow through with production cuts.



Traders were also in a cautious mood ahead of the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's September meeting. Investors are hopeful that the minutes, which will be released after the close in Europe, will provide some clues regarding the outlook for U.S. interest rates. While no one is expecting a move in November, due to the U.S. presidential race, many believe a December rate hike is likely.



Investor concerns over a 'hard Brexit' eased after the U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has allowed the U.K. Parliament to decide on the Brexit strategy.



Bloomberg reported that May has accepted the motion from the opposition Labour Party calling for a 'full and transparent debate on the government's plan for leaving the EU.'



The U.K. Parliament will debate a motion that enable the MPs to 'properly scrutinise that plan' before triggering Article 50, the formal mechanism of withdrawing from the European Union.



Late Tuesday, May approved an amendment that effectively accepted the motion, while suggesting that the government will reject any attempt to block Brexit or 'undermine the negotiating position of the government.'



Serious concerns over the sustainability of Greece's public debt and the return of confidence on the economy is still gradual, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said Wednesday.



'All stakeholders in the Greek adjustment programme realise that there are serious concerns about the sustainability of Greek public debt,' Coeure said in a hearing at the European Parliament.



'A discussion is currently ongoing in the Eurogroup on the short-term, medium-term and long-term measures needed to secure the sustainability of Greek debt.'



Greece needs to do more to safeguard financial stability, ensure sustainable economic recovery and regain access to international capital markets, the policymaker said.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.46 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.42 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.45 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.51 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.44 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.66 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.82 percent.



In Frankfurt, chemical giant BASF dipped 0.06 percent after reporting better-than-expected results for the third quarter of 2016.



Deutsche Bank gained 0.41 percent on reports that it boosted its private bond sale to $4.5 billion.



Deutsche Lufthansa climbed 4.04 percent after an upgrade by analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux.



In Paris, Sanofi fell 1.15 percent. The drug maker said it expects to record $100 million charge in the third quarter to reflect litigation related to Cipro generic.



In London, Premier Foods sank 6.22 percent. The food manufacturer lowered its full-year revenue outlook after posting a drop in second-quarter sales due to warm weather.



Domino's Pizza Group tumbled 5.15 percent despite reporting a rise in Q3 underlying sales in the U.K.



Fresnillo lost 0.67 percent. The miner backed its full-year output forecast after reporting higher gold and silver output in the third quarter.



Ericsson plunged 20.21 percent in Stockholm after a profit warning. Peer Nokia lost 5.13 percent in Helsinki.



Eurozone industrial production recovered in August as output grew in major factory sectors except non-durable consumer goods, boosting hopes of positive contribution to GDP growth. Industrial production expanded 1.6 percent in August from July, when it fell by a revised 0.7 percent, data from Eurostat showed Thursday. Output was forecast to grow 1.5 percent.



Eurozone house prices increased at a slower pace in the second quarter, Eurostat reported Wednesday. House prices grew 2.9 percent year-on-year, slower than the 3.1 percent increase seen in the first quarter.



Germany's wholesale prices fell at a slower pace in September, data from Destatis showed Wednesday. Wholesale prices declined 0.3 percent in September from last year, slower than the 1.2 percent decrease seen in August.



France's inflation doubled as initially estimated in September, final data from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday. Consumer prices advanced 0.4 percent annually, faster than the 0.2 percent increase seen in August. This was the fastest since October 2014, when inflation was 0.5 percent.



U.K. house purchase lending increased in August, the Council of Mortgage Lenders said Wednesday. Home-owners borrowed GBP 12.2 billion for house purchase, up 14 percent month-on-month and 11 percent year-on-year.



