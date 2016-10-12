PPTA Celebrates International Plasma Awareness Week

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland, Oct. 12, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA) and its member companies are sponsoring the fourth annual International Plasma Awareness Week, October 9-15.

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161007/416605LOGO

International Plasma Awareness Week (IPAW) seeks to:

Raise global awareness about plasma donation;

Recognize the contributions of plasma donors in saving and improving lives; and,

Increase understanding about lifesaving plasma protein therapies and rare diseases.

PPTA member companies have planned a variety of activities at plasma collection facilities in the U.S. and Europe. In addition, patient organizations, representing individuals who rely on plasma protein therapies that treat rare diseases, have pledged their support.

PPTA is proud to have the support of the Honorable Doris O. Matsui (D-CA) for International Plasma Awareness Week. She is a longtime champion of rare diseases and access to care issues, with an important focus on Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases (PIDD) patients. Rep. Matsui co-authored and advocated for the passage of the Medicare IVIG Access Act, which allows PIDD patients to receive life-saving therapies in their homes.

Congresswoman Matsui's statement in recognition of IPAW is important in creating awareness of the life-saving gift of plasma protein therapies. A copy of the statement can be found on the PPTA website.

"The Source plasma industry appreciates Congresswoman Matsui's continued support of patient access to plasma protein therapies. Her recognition of the lifesaving role of source plasma donors to help patients live productive lives is exemplified in today's Statement." said Joshua Penrod, PPTA Vice President, Source and International Affairs.

PPTA is also proud to have the support of the governors of 43 states and the mayor of the District of Columbia in proclaiming October 9-15, Plasma Awareness week. The proclamations can be found on the PPTA website.

Plasma protein therapies, which include plasma-derived therapies and recombinant analogs, are used to treat chronic, life-threatening diseases including bleeding disorders, primary immune deficiencies, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and certain rare neurological disorders. In addition, these therapies are used in emergency and surgical medicine.

There are more than 500 plasma collection facilities in Canada, Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Germany, and the U.S. In addition to meeting regulatory requirements, the majority of these centers have achieved International Quality Plasma Program certification, PPTA's voluntary standards program that provides global leadership for the industry's goal of continuous improvement with a focus on safety and quality from the donor to the patient.

About PPTA

The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA), a global industry trade association, represents the private sector manufacturers of plasma-derived and recombinant analog therapies, collectively known as plasma protein therapies and the collectors of source plasma used for fractionation. Millions of people use these therapies worldwide to treat a variety of diseases and serious medical conditions. PPTA also administers standards and programs that help ensure the quality and safety of plasma protein therapies, donors and patients.