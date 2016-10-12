Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal wind turbine bearing marketreport. This research report also lists seven other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global wind turbine market is expected to witness major demand from emerging economies in APAC such as India and China. For instance, India is likely to expand its wind power capacity by adding 4,000 MW per annum over the next five years; whereas, China's wind power capacity is expected to reach 217 GW by 2020.

Gearbox bearing costs account for over 50% of the overall wind turbine bearing costs. Technological advances and an increase in R&D in direct-drive turbines, which do not require a gearbox, are expected to hinder the growth of the global wind turbine bearing market.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global wind turbine market is characterized by the presence of well-diversified international and regional vendors. In developed and developing countries, regional vendors dominate the market, thus increasing the competition. The competitive scenario in the market differs in onshore and offshore applications. The wind turbine bearing market is a highly competitive market, with major vendors competing on the basis of price, quality, and market presence.

Several companies manufacture both main bearings and slewing bearings for the yaw and pitch systems in wind turbines. The use of bearings is extensive in many other industries also; therefore, many vendors have the capacity and experience needed for manufacturing wind turbine bearings. However, when the size of the bearing increases, the manufacturing process becomes more complex, thus reducing the number of companies that are capable of providing these bearings.

"In the onshore wind market, the competition is widely dispersed with a few major companies holding a dominant share of the market. In contrast, offshore wind farms are technologically complex, and very few major players have sustained their profitability through restructuring and cost reduction measures," says Anju Ajaykumar, a lead tools and components analyst from Technavio.

Top five wind turbine bearing market vendors

Dalian Metallurgical Bearing Group

DYZV is the signature brand of the company, which offers wind power supporting bearings various wind turbine manufacturers. The company offers professional bearings for wind turbines. Its wind power bearings are operated in various wind farms, including Tongliao Dailiji Wind Farm, Moon Mountain Wind Farm, Ningxia Ningdong Wind Farm, Jiangxi Laoyemiao Wind Farm, Huanglianggang Wind Farm, Qingshan Rural Wind Farm, Dalinuoer Wind Farm, and others. These bearings provide support to several domestic and international wind power generation enterprises. Wind power bearing testing machines are used to simulate harsh working conditions, which play a crucial role in testing data from wind power bearings.

SKF

The company supplies bearings, mechatronics, seals, lubrication systems, and services, including technical support, maintenance and reliability services, engineering consulting, and training. It offers its products through various categories such as condition monitoring products, measuring equipment, coupling systems, bearings, and others. SKF operates mainly through three business segments: industrial market, automotive market, and specialty business. The company operates through a number of subsidiaries, including Kaydon Corporation, PEER Bearing Company, GLOi, Blohm Voss Industries GmbH, Hoffman Engineering America, and General Bearing Corporation. The company operates around 120 manufacturing units in 29 countries worldwide.

Timken

Timken radial, angular, and precision ball bearings are used by customers in various market sectors, including agriculture, aerospace, construction, machine tool, health, and general industries.

The company's radial ball bearings are designed to tolerate high-speed operation under a range of load conditions. These ball bearings consist of an inner and outer ring with a cage containing a complement of precision balls. The standard Conrad-type bearing has a deep groove construction that is made for handling radial and axial loads from both directions, which permits relatively high-speed operation. The company also offers other special designs, including maximum capacity series bearings and extra-large radial series bearings. The radial ball bearings size ranges from 3 to 600 mm (0.12-23.62 inch) bore.

TMB

The company mainly manufactures and sells bearings. Its product portfolio includes deep groove ball bearings, four-point contact ball bearings, thrust ball bearings, angular contact ball bearings, cylindrical roller bearings, thrust spherical roller bearings, tapered roller bearings, railway bearings, plain bearings, and wind power slewing. TMB's products find applications across various industrial sectors, including aerospace, aviation, wind power, rail, nuclear power, shipbuilding, automotive, marine engineering, and others. TMB has a wide geographical presence in Europe, Japan, and others. TMB has six production bases in Hangzhou, Chengdu, Beijing, Qiqihar, Huzhou, Guizhou, and other places in China.

ZWZ

ZWZ offers various wind power bearings for this market, including yaw bearings, pitch bearings, main bearings, driving reducer series bearings, accelerator series bearings, and generator series bearings.

Yaw bearings are mostly single-line or two-line four-point contact ball bearings with internal or external teeth that support the main carriage of wind power generators located on the top of turbine towers.

The other prominent vendors are:

IMO

Liebherr

NSK

NTN Bearing

Rollix

Rothe Erde

Schaeffler Group

