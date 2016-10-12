AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- Campus Advantage presented American Cancer Society (ACS) leaders with a check for $200,000 earlier this week as part of the company's participation as a national partner in ACS's Relay for Life campaign. Over the past five years, Campus Advantage staff and residents have held bake sales, shaved their heads and hosted concerts in an effort to help raise money to fight cancer, showcasing the dedication from both the corporate office and college students toward this noble cause.

Ethan Eubanks, ACS vice president of community engagement for the High Plains Division, and Relay for Life Community Manager Cassandra Richards accepted the check on behalf of the organization. The check presentation kicked off Campus Advantage's fall regional managers' meeting in Austin, where top leaders and representatives of the property staff members and residents gathered to celebrate and plan for even more growth in 2017.

Campus Advantage has been a Relay for Life national corporate team partner since 2012. In that time, the company has raised more than $200,000 for Relay for Life and held hundreds of fund-raising events, ranging from bake sales to large-scale concerts and 5K races. This year alone, the company raised $55,000 for Relay for Life.

As a national corporate team partner, Campus Advantage regularly has more than 50 teams participating in Relay for Life events in their communities nationwide. The company was the first student housing company to participate as a national corporate sponsor for the campaign.

"We have seen this become not only an opportunity to give back to a great cause but also build a strong sense of community at our properties and at the corporate office," said Dan Oltersdorf, senior vice president of campus relations and residence life. "The success of this partnership not only spotlights Campus Advantage's commitment to making a difference but also shows how today's college students truly place a value on volunteerism and community service. We are proud of our team and our residents and very happy we can give them this opportunity to give back."

Eubanks said the work of ACS and other organizations like it now save 500 lives a day from cancer -- lives that would have been lost just 20 years ago. Still, he said, a lot of work remains to be done. Approximately 1.6 million people are diagnosed with cancer each year, and half a million people die each year from the disease. According to ACS, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 2 men in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetimes.

"Thank you for reaching this milestone," Eubanks said. "I know a lot of hard work and a lot of teamwork went into this effort. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Campus Advantage."

The American Cancer Society Relay for Life is the world's largest movement to end cancer. Relay for Life events help the American Cancer Society fund groundbreaking research, crucial patient care programs and education and prevention information.

The campaign unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and show a commitment to fight back against this disease. Teams of people from all walks of life camp out at local schools, parks or fairgrounds and take turns walking or running around a track or path as a symbol of the commitment to this great cause. Teams raise money prior to the event then celebrate their fund-raising efforts while honoring survivors and remembering those lost to cancer in special ceremonies held across the United States.

About Campus Advantage

Campus Advantage is an Austin-based real estate firm that offers student housing management, development, acquisition, and consulting services. The company has been creating successful communities since its founding in 2003. Its proven expertise and time-tested approach creates better student living experiences, which in turn creates financial success. For additional information, please visit www.campusadv.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3066667

