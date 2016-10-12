Infection Control Market Worth 17.78 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, October 12, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Infection Control Market Disinfection (Disinfectant, Disinfectors, Endoscope Reprocessors, Wipes, Face Masks) Sterilization (Steam Sterilization, Ethylene Oxide, VHP, E-beam, Contract Services) End User (Hospitals, Lifescience) - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, this report studied the global market during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, to reach USD 17.78 Billion by 2021.

Growth in this market is attributed to factors such as rising incidence of hospital acquired infections (HAIs), growth in the number of surgical procedures, aging population, and rising focus on the need of food sterilization and disinfection.

The global Infection Control Market is segmented by product type, end users, and geography. This report also discusses the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for this market. On the basis of product type, the market is primarily segmented into disinfection products and sterilization products. The disinfection products market is further sub-segmented into disinfectors, endoscopic reprocessors, disinfectants, and medical non-wovens. The market on sterilization products is further sub-segmented into sterilization method and contract sterilization. On the basis of end users, the market is categorized into hospitals, lifesciences companies, food industry, medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies, and other end users.

In 2015, the disinfection products accounted for the largest share of the Infection Control Market. This is majorly attributed to the large-scale use of disinfectors and medical nonwovens in the healthcare industry. However, the sterilization products market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to growing emphasis on infection control policies within hospital premises and strengthening of government regulations for quality of healthcare services.

On the basis of region, the Infection Control Market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Rise in pandemic diseases such as H1N1 flu, bird flu, natural disasters, and rising aging population with the resultant increase in the number of chronic disease cases, along with rise in nosocomial infections and surgical site infections have boosted the growth of the Infection Control Markets in North America and Europe. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to rising incidences of HAIs and increasing medical tourism in emerging countries such as China and India.

Some of the major players operating in the global Infection Control Market include STERIS Corporation (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Belimed AG (Switzerland), Halyard Health, Inc. (U.S.), Sterigenics International, Inc. (U.S.), Getinge Group (Sweden), Advanced Sterilization Products (U.S.), MMM Group (Germany), Cantel Medical Corporation (U.S.), and Matachana Group (Spain).

