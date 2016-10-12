US 3D Printing Market to Grow at 41% Till 2021, Says TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, October 12, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Technological advancements and high customization potential coupled with growing adoption across various industries to drive the US 3D printing market through 2021

According to a recently published TechSci Research report, "United States 3D Printing Market By Component Type, By Technology, By Process Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021", the 3D printing market in the United States is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 41% during 2016 - 2021. Growing adoption in various industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, education and consumer electronics, among others, is boosting the demand for 3D printers all across the country. Moreover, the US government is providing funds to promote 3D printer technologies in manufacturing and education industries, which, in turn, is contributing significantly to the growth of the country's 3D printing market.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140117/663730 )



Browse 28 market data Tables and 34 Figures spread through142 Pages and an in-depth TOC on "United States 3D Printing Market"

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/us-3d-printing-market-by-printer-type-personal-industrial-by-material-by-process-by-technology-stereolithography-fuse-deposition-modelling-etc-by-software-by-end-use-industry-competition-forecast-opportunities/783.html

West region accounted for the lion's share in the country's 3D printing market in 2015 due to the presence of the headquarters of defense institutions, law enforcement agencies and military in this region. Laser Sintering is the fastest growing 3D printing technology in the country owing to its various benefits such as high accuracy, tool less production and high heat deflection temperatures. Few of the leading players operating in United States 3D printing market include Stratasys, 3D Systems, EnvisionTEC and ExOne, among others.

Download Sample Report

@ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=783

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

United States Vehicle Sales, 2010-2015 (Million Units)

Vehicle Sales (Million Year Units) 2010 11.77 2011 13.04 2012 14.79 2013 15.88 2014 16.52 2015 17.47

"Growing demand for customization products and increasing spending on research & development are also driving the market of 3D printing in the country. In addition, increasing market for luxury cars along with growing need for various functionalities, such as gesture control enabled navigational systems, etc., in cars are motivating the companies involved in the business of manufacturing various car parts to use 3D printing for faster production, better durability and innovative design.", said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"United States 3D Printing Market By Component Type, By Technology, By Process Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021" has evaluated the future growth potential of United States 3D printing market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in United States 3D printing market.

Browse Related Reports

Global 3D Printers Market Forecast and Opportunities, 2020

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-3d-printers-market-forecast-and-opportunities-2020/427.html

Global Over The Top (OTT) Market By Content Type (VoIP, Text & Media, Video), By Platform, By Deployment Model, By Service Type, By User Type, By Revenue Model, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-over-the-top-ott-market-by-content-type-voip-text-media-video-by-platform-by-deployment-model-by-service-type-by-user-type-by-revenue-model-by-end-user-by-region-competition-forecast-and-opportunities-2011-2021/774.html

United States Artificial Intelligence Market, By Application (Speech Recognition, Image Recognition, etc.), By Region, and By End User (Consumer Electronics, Security & Access Control, etc.) Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/united-states-artificial-intelligence-market-by-application-speech-recognition-image-recognition-etc-by-region-and-by-end-user-consumer-electronics-security-access-control-etc-competition-forecast-opportunities-2011-2021/676.html

United States Sensor Market By Type (Touch Sensors, Image Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Motion Sensors, etc.), and By Application (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, etc.) Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/united-states-sensor-market-by-type-touch-sensors-image-sensors-pressure-sensors-motion-sensors-etc-and-by-application-consumer-electronics-healthcare-automotive-etc-competition-forecast-and-opportunities-2011-2021/711.html

About TechSci Research

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York - 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com



Connect with us on Twitter - https://twitter.com/TechSciResearch

Connect with us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/techsci-research

