STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Ericsson (ERIC) have shown a substantial move to the downside during trading on Wednesday, with the mobile networking company tumbling by 20.7 percent. With the drop, Ericsson has fallen to its lowest intraday level in almost eight years.



The steep drop by Ericsson comes after the company warned its third quarter results will be significantly lower than expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX