TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will participate in a technical briefing about Canada 150 signature projects, on Thursday. Representatives of signature projects will also be present to answer questions from the media.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Thursday, October 13, 2016 TIME: Technical Briefing 9:00 a.m. Q&A 9:30 a.m. Minister's Speech 9:45 a.m. PLACE: The Gladstone Hotel 1214 Queen Street West Toronto, Ontario

