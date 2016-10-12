Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) met on September 21, 2016, and declared a first quarter 2016 interim dividend of €0.61 per share and offered, under the conditions set by the fourth resolution at the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 24, 2016, the option for shareholders to receive the first quarter 2016 interim dividend in cash or in new shares of the Company.

The period for exercising the option ran from September 27, 2016 to October 6, 2016. At the end of the option period, 64% of rights were exercised in favor of receiving the payment for the first quarter 2016 interim dividend in shares.

25,329,951 new shares will be issued, representing 1.0% of the Company's share capital on the basis of the share capital as of September 30, 2016. The share price for the new shares to be issued as payment of the first quarter 2016 interim dividend was set at €38.00 on September 21, 2016.

The settlement and delivery of the new shares as well as their admission to trading on Euronext Paris will occur on October 14, 2016. The shares will carry immediate dividend rights and will be fully assimilated with existing shares already listed.

The total remaining cash dividend to be paid to shareholders who did not elect to receive the first quarter 2016 interim dividend in shares amounts to 552 million euros and the date for the payment in cash is set for October 14, 2016.

About Total

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, and the world's second-ranked solar energy operator with SunPower. Our 96,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits. total.com

2, place Jean Millier

Arche Nord Coupole/Regnault

92 400 Courbevoie France

TOTAL S.A.

Capital: 6 257 823 152,50 €

542 051 180 R.C.S. Nanterre

total.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161012006094/en/

Contacts:

Total

Mike SANGSTER

Nicolas FUMEX

Kim HOUSEGO

Romain RICHEMONT

+ 44 (0)207 719 7962

Fax: 44 (0)207 719 7959

or

Robert HAMMOND (U.S.), +1-713-483-5070

Fax : +1-713-483-5629