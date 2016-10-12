Technavio analysts forecast the hot drinks packaging market in the USto grow at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the hot drinks packaging market in the USfor 2016-2020. The report considers only roast and ground coffee, premium coffee, and instant coffee, and these are collectively referred to as hot drinks in this report for clarity. To calculate the market size, the report takes into account the volume of different packaging materials used to package the products.

Primarily, thin-walled plastic containers are being used by vendors in the US to package hot drinks as thin-walled plastic containers reduce sheet thickness from 650 µm to 500 µm, thereby reducing wall thickness to 0.4 mm-0.8 mm. This results in lightweight packages and helps reduce transportation costs by 10%-20%.

Flexible packaging is used for coffee mainly for its barrier properties and sustainability factors. For instance, 12 oz. flexible packaging coffee pack produces 69% less greenhouse emissions compared to 11.5 oz. of metal can coffee packaging

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=53223

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio transportation and logistics analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global hot drinks packaging market in the USmarket:

Energy and cost savings due to flexible packaging

High efficiency of packaging machines

Increased concern of source reduction and sustainability

Energy and cost savings due to flexible packaging

Use of flexible pouches for coffee packaging has resulted in vendors saving up to 35% of the costs in terms of transportation and a 71% reduction in overall solid waste. 11.5 oz. metal coffee containers have energy consumption in the ratio of 4:21 micro joules; 11.5 oz. plastic coffee containers' energy consumption was in the ratio of 5:18 micro joules, and for 11.5 oz. flexible packaging coffee bags it was 1:14 micro joules.

Sharan Raj, a lead packaging analyst at Technavio, says, "With respect to energy savings in coffee packaging, the energy savings equivalent of converting steel coffee cans to flexible packaging is more than 17,200,000 gallons of gasoline per year. In addition, flexible packaging uses 20% less space compared with plastic and glass containers and, thus, reduces transportation costs

High efficiency of packaging machines

US vendors in the coffee industry have started using vertical packaging equipment as it increases manufacturing production rates. VFFS machines are used for packaging products with high volume efficiency. For instance, Viking Masek, a packaging company in the US, uses highly advanced VFFS systems to package coffee products. Coffee producers in the US turn to packaging vendors who use VFFS as the machine has excellent packing abilities and a reasonable price. Viking Masek VFFS E250 machine operates at 30 coffee bags per minute.

"Stand-up pouches with gas valves and reclosable zippers are being increasingly used by coffee vendors in the US. Bosch Packaging Technology introduced VFS model SV252, a doy zip bagger, with a speed of 100 bags per minute and reduced footprint of the package by 6 square feet compared with horizontal pouches," adds Sharan.

Increased concern of source reduction and sustainability

Coffee producers in the US are looking for sustainable packaging materials that aim at reducing transportation and recyclability costs. Packaging companies are investing in materials that are light and cause less environmental impact. Freshly roasted coffee is primarily packaged in containers with barrier properties to protect it from becoming stale. Traditionally, aluminum foil films were used to protect coffee, but these are not easily recyclable, so the use of aluminum was minimized. To overcome this obstacle, vendors in the US adopted alternative innovations, such as use of metalized sealants or plastic films that can be easily recycled and protect the freshness of the product.

For instance, Bemis manufactures flexible pouches that replace 2 and 3-ply structures, traditionally used for coffee packaging, with its advanced bMET II films that use metalized sealant films with high barrier properties apt for coffee packaging. This results in 30% source reduction.

Top vendors:

Amcor

Ball Corporation

Bemis

Graham Packaging

Mondi

Owens-Illinois

Printpack

Browse Related Reports:

Global Soft Drinks Packaging Market 2016-2020

Global Fruit Juice Packaging Market 2016-2020

Global Bottled Water Packaging Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161012005042/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com