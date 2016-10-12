Lighting as a Service Market to 2021: N.A. Dominates 46% CAGR Global Growth

PUNE, India, October 12, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The lighting as a service market is projected to hit USD 638.7 million by 2021 with municipal end user segment expected to grow at a highest CAGR while North America is expected to be the largest market for lighting as a service.

Lighting as a service (LaaS) is an enhanced form of lighting that is enabling the move from traditional lighting to smart lighting using sensors and Internet of Thing (IoT) technology to reduce energy cost and increase energy efficiency without any investment from the end-user. Increasing demand for energy efficient lighting and government policies and regulations for adoption of energy efficient lighting systems are expected to drive the lighting as a service market. Lack of awareness about the true value propositions of the lighting as service model is acting as a restraint for the growth of the lighting as a service market.

The Municipal segment is expected to witness fastest demand during the forecast period. The municipal end users include lighting offered by local governments for streets, open public spaces, walkways, bridges, public parking areas, and highways. Plans to develop smart city infrastructure is driving municipalities to adopt advanced, intelligent lighting systems.

With regard to end-users, the commercial segment is estimated to constitute the largest segment of the lighting as a service market in 2016. The energy savings and cost reductions promised by lighting as a service constitute an attractive offer for commercial end users in view of the increasing corporate focus on sustainability and energy efficiency.

North America is currently the largest market for lighting as a service, closely followed by Europe. The lighting as a service market in North America will be driven by demand from commercial establishments keen to leverage the cost saving potential of efficient lighting systems and contribute to the global movement to reduce energy consumption. The market in region is projected to grow at a high rate, with the U.S. estimated to register the fastest growth in the region. Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing demand from the commercial as well as industrial sectors.

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

The leading players in the lighting as a service market include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), General Electric Lighting (U.S.), Zumtobel Group AG (Austria), SIB Lighting (U.S.), Lunera Lighting (U.S.), Igor Inc. (U.S.) and Cree Inc. (U.S.).

