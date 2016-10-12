

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With the Columbus Day holiday on Monday pushing the two auctions to the same day, the Treasury Department sold $24 billion worth of three-year notes and $20 billion worth of ten-year notes on Wednesday.



The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.045 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.92.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $24 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 0.947 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.77.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.84.



Meanwhile, the ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.793 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.53.



The Treasury also sold $20 billion worth of ten-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 1.699 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.35.



The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.57.



Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to finish of this week's series of long-term securities auctions with the sale of $12 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



