NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 12, 2016) - SoOum Corp. (OTC PINK: SOUM) announces it has completed the "strategic" acquisition of Western Grade LLC ("Western"), a privately held company specializing in all facets of civil, commercial, and residential construction. Western Grade Members have exchanged their ownership interest of Western for approximately 42% ownership of the common stock of SOUM. Western Grade is now a wholly owned subsidiary of SoOum Corp (US SEC FORM 8-K).

In the fiscal year 2015, a profitable Western Grade generated approximately $5 million US in revenues; the company has been conducting business since inception in 2001. Started on a "shoestring" budget with rental equipment and a few hard workers, Western now stands tall with approximately $4 million U.S. in assets of state of the art equipment and 45 employees.

Western Grades September 2016 pipeline report consists of various projects at different stages. The Company has six jobs in progress with a combined contract value of over $900,000.00 USD, four more contracts are in the bid phase, and recently, another two awarded. Both newly awarded contracts combined will add approx $210,000 USD to the overall revenue stream of the work in progress.

Over the last several years Western Grade has completed projects for Companies and Governments alike; consisting of drainage ponds, US highway and road paving, sewer treatment facilities, evaporation lakes, and even road maintenance along the US / Mexico Border. The company will remain focused on enhancing business development for both companies; paving the way to a brighter future, and milestones ahead.

About SoOum Corp

SoOum Corp is a publicly held (OTC PINK: SOUM) Physical Commodities Trading firm. Specializing in arbitrage based transactions of Physical Commodities, as well as offering an e-commerce Trading Platform, allowing customers to be a part of a unique community of Physical Commodities Traders, Suppliers, Buyers, and Procurement Agents engaging in the purchasing and selling of Products and Commodities across the globe: www.sooum.com/investor-relations

About Western Grade

Founded in 2001 Western Grade LLC is a well-respected general contractor capable of domestic, as well as Commercial and Industrial projects. With unsurpassed expertise, and state of the art technical capabilities, Western's commitment to success and outstanding customer service were, and remain a leading catalyst for the company's growth.

