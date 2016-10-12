CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and IMAP member firm, announced today that it advised Infutor Data Solutions Corporation (Infutor), a privately-held on-demand data solution provider and leader in the information services marketplace, in its strategic investment led by the growth equity team at Norwest Venture Partners (NVP). The transaction provides the support and resources for Infutor to continue to drive success and widen the use of its authoritative data assets as the company continues to grow its on-demand data solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are excited about the new strategic investment led by NVP, which will enable us to strengthen our service offerings to customers and achieve faster growth," said Gary Walter, President and CEO of Infutor. "We would like to thank the entire Dresner team for their dedication and efforts to ensure a successful transaction."

"Infutor is well served by this transaction," said Michelle Moreno, CFA, Managing Director, Dresner Partners. "Customer engagement is fortified whenever marketing is enabled with a customized, high quality data set. NVP will provide the financial and strategic resources to support Infutor's growth."

Brian Schofield, Vice President, Dresner Partners stated, "Infutor and NVP form a great team that is focused on providing customers with best-in-class data assets and solutions. This investment will further strengthen the Infutor organization and enhance the company's data initiatives into new and expanding markets."

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners added, "The transaction reflects the strategic goals of Infutor's leadership team, which is to further expand its data solutions to its customers. NVP brings a wealth of experience and resources to accelerate Infutor's goals. Additionally, Infutor's shareholders benefit from a win-win transaction reflected in a deeper, highly experienced management bench at the company. I want to commend Michelle Moreno and Brian Schofield from the Dresner team for their hard work and success on this transaction."

About Infutor Data Solutions Corporation

Infutor is the go-to company for both public and proprietary information and has developed high-speed platforms for data accessibility, real-time data delivery, automated batch data processing, and advanced data cleansing. Infutor, which provides its services to many of the nation's top financial service providers, retailers, non-profits, marketing agencies, and call centers, has seen significant revenue growth over the past 5 years and looks to continue providing new and innovative real-time data-driven solutions to the market. More information on Infutor Data Solutions Corporation can be found at www.infutor.com.

About Norwest Venture Partners

Norwest Venture Partners is a global venture capital and growth equity investment firm that manages more than $6 billion in capital. The firm targets early to late stage venture and growth equity investments across a wide range of sectors including: technology, information services, business services, financial services, consumer products/services and healthcare. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., Norwest has offices in San Francisco and New York, and subsidiaries in Mumbai and Bengaluru, India and Herzelia, Israel. The firm has funded more than 600 companies since inception. For more information, please visit www.nvp.com. Follow Norwest on Twitter @NorwestVP.

About Dresner Partners

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Irvine and Palo Alto, Calif. For nearly 25 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle market companies throughout the world, including institutional private placements of debt and equity, merger and acquisitions advisory, financial restructuring & corporate turnarounds, valuations and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners is a member of IMAP, an exclusive global organization of leading merger and acquisition advisory firms. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public and investor relations. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com or http://www.imap.com/city?city=Chicago. You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

For Media Inquiries

David Gutierrez

Dresner Partners

(312)780-7204

dgutierrez@dresnerco.com



For Investment Banking Inquiries:

Steven M. Dresner

President

(312)780-7206

sdresner@dresnerco.com



Michelle Moreno CFA

Managing Director

(312)780-7207

mmoreno@dresnerco.com



Brian Schofield

Vice President

(312)780-7227

bschofield@dresnerco.com



