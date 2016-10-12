Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Household appliances in Europe 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The report forecasts the household appliances in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 3.44% during the period 2016-2020.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, need for energy-efficient household appliances will be a key driver for market growth. The rising concern about the high consumption of electricity and the look-out for energy-efficient alternatives will increase the demand for energy-efficient household appliances, driving the household appliances market. The EU has set a target of 20% energy savings by 2020 and a target of 27% energy savings by 2030. In order to aid this process, the EU has set minimum energy standards along with mandatory eco-design and energy labeling of appliances in most countries. Energy labels range from A+++ to G and are based on the energy-efficiency of these appliances.
Further, the report states that infrequent purchase of consumer durables like household appliances is one of the major challenges for the vendors in the market.
Key vendors:
- Electrolux
- LG Electronics
- Robert Bosch
- Samsung Electronics
- Whirlpool
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Market research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: EU profile
PART 06: Market landscape
PART 07: Market segmentation by product
PART 08: Retail format sales
PART 09: Key leading countries
PART 10: Market drivers
PART 11: Impact of drivers
PART 12: Market challenges
PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 14: Market trends
PART 15: Vendor landscape
PART 16: Appendix
