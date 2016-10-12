

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Utah has not voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Lyndon Johnson in 1964, but the results of a new poll conducted by Y2 Analytics suggest the state could be up for grabs this year.



The poll showed Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic rival Hillary Clinton tied at 26 percent among likely Utah voters.



Independent candidate and Utah native Evan McMullin also had a surprisingly strong showing in the poll and pulled into a statistical tie with the two major party candidates at 22 percent.



Another 14 percent of likely Utah voters support Libertarian Gary Johnson, while just 1 percent back Green Party candidate Jill Stein. Seven percent of likely voters remain undecided.



The results of the poll suggest support for Trump has been hurt by the release of a video in which he makes lewd comments about women that critics claim condone sexual assault.



Ninety-four percent of likely Utah voters said they have either seen or heard about the video, and 37 percent of those said they now think worse of Trump because of the tape.



Following the release of the video, a number of Utah Republican officials have withdrawn their support for Trump, with some calling on him to drop out of the race.



Y2 Analytics noted Utah voters have also begun abandoning Trump, as 51 percent say he should drop out, including 46 percent of Republicans.



Meanwhile, McMullin benefits from strong support among Mormon voters, who make up about 60 percent of Utah's voting population.



McMullin, who describes himself as a conservative alternative to the major party candidates, leads Trump by 33 percent to 28 percent among Mormons.



The Y2 Analytics survey of 500 likely Utah voters was conducted October 10th and 11th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.



