JAKARTA, Oct 12, 2016 - (ACN Newswire) - President Joko Widodo inaugurated Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2016, which opened today at the Jakarta International Expo Kemayoran. Accompanied by Enggartiasto Lukito, Minister of Trade, and Djarot Saiful Hidayat, Vice Governor of Jakarta, the President also awarded the Primaduta Award and Primaniyarta to the best 30 Indonesian exporters.Widodo also urged Indonesian exporters to expand to new markets, such as African countries and India, despite the unpredictable global economic conditions. "We have to start to turn our heads to the markets we used to overlook, the markets like India and Africa that offer a huge business opportunities from populations that reach over 60 million people," stated the President at the opening ceremony.Not only Africa and India, which provide lucrative opportunities for Indonesian products, the President also noted that other developing markets like South Asia and Latin America hold great potential for Indonesian exporters to expand markets and distribution of their products. "I urge Indonesian exporters to make moves toward the markets we have previously overlooked," added President Widodo.The President also mentioned that design and packaging play an important role in grabbing the consumer's attention. "I highly appreciate the Ministry of Trade and the Creative Economy Agency's initiatives in helping our SMEs to design attractive packaging for their products," stated Jokowi.In addition to showcasing the quality Indonesian export products, TEI 2016 also serves as a trade making platform for businesses, both local and foreign. Trade Minister Enggartiasto said that the event would see approximately 1,100 exhibitors, including SMEs, and expects 15,562 potential buyers from 152 countries. He added that business commitments already sealed totaled Rp 2.6 trillion from 14 countries. -Antara-Source: Trade Expo Indonesia 2016Copyright 2016 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.