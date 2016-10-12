HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- The Federal-Provincial-Territorial Meeting of Ministers responsible for Justice and Public Safety will be held in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on October 13 and 14, 2016.

The Ministers will meet for the first time since January to establish working relationships and discuss justice and public safety priorities for Canadians.

PHOTO-VIDEO OPPORTUNITY

Media will have the opportunity to film or take photos on the morning of Thursday, October 13, at the beginning of the FPT meeting.

Date: Thursday, October 13, 2016 Time: 8:00 a.m. (local time) Location: Delta Hotel Bluenose Ballroom 1990 Barrington Street Halifax, Nova Scotia

