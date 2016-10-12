Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2016) - TNR Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNR.V) ("TNR" or the "Company"), announces that it has granted to directors, officers and consultants of the Company stock options (the "Options") to purchase a total of 3,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per common share. The Options are exercisable for a period of 5 years and have been granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's current stock option plan. The options are subject to a four month hold period.

ABOUT TNR GOLD CORP.

Over the past twenty-one years TNR, through its lead generator business model, has been successful in generating high quality exploration projects around the globe. With the Company's expertise, resources and industry network, it is well positioned to aggressively identify, source, explore, partner and continue to expand its project portfolio.

TNR's subsidiary, International Lithium Corp. (TSX: ILC.V), demonstrated the successful application of TNR's business model in which TNR shareholders benefited from a unit distribution upon spin-out of TNR's lithium and rare metals projects. TNR remains a large shareholder in ILC at 21.1% of outstanding shares.

At its core, TNR provides significant exposure to gold and copper through its holdings in Alaska and Argentina; and teamed with the recent acquisitions of rare-earth elements and iron ore projects in Canada confirm TNR's commitment to continued generation of in-demand projects, while diversifying its markets and building shareholder value.

On behalf of the board,



Gary Schellenberg

President

