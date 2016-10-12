NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 --Ready Cap Lending (RCL), a nationally recognized SBA Preferred Lender today announced its FY 2016 standing as the third largest SBLC lender in the country.

Ready Cap Lending provided commitments to 73 small business during its first full fiscal year as a delegated SBA 7a Preferred Lender. Earlier in the year, RCL hired 4 high performing sales specialists to add to the existing team of seasoned professionals. The plans are to continue to grow production by doubling the sales team and back office support in 2017 and aligning with other strategic partners and referral networks to provide access to capital for growing small businesses nationwide.

Additionally, Ready Cap's President, John Moshier holds a leadership role with the National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders (NAGGL). Moshier serves as the Chairman of the SBLC nonbank subcommittee, offering his expertise, advising his peers and nonbank lenders as they navigate through the nuances and challenges in the industry.

"As the son of a former small business owner in Michigan, the SBA mission has always been a part of my passion for the industry," said Moshier. "The Ready Cap SBA7(a) team possesses the same vision, empowering entrepreneurs, veterans and small businesses through access to SBA financing. We are engrained in the industry and remain focused on expanding our mission and outreach."

About ReadyCap Lending

ReadyCap Lending, LLC, is a licensed small-business lending company offering SBA 7(a) loans up to $5 million to small businesses throughout the United States. Based in New Providence, NJ, ReadyCap Lending is a subsidiary of ReadyCap Commercial, LLC, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Sutherland Partners, L.P., the general partner of which is Sutherland Asset Management Corporation ("Sutherland"). Sutherland, which is organized as a real estate investment trust, acquires, originates, manages and finances commercial real estate loans, and to a lesser extent, asset-backed securities where the underlying pool of assets consists primarily of commercial real estate loans and other real estate-related investments. ReadyCap Lending is an SBA Preferred Lender, and has a dedicated Veteran Community Development program for military veterans. For more information, visit readycaplending.com, or call 800-713-4984.

