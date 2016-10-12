Camposol Holding Limited: CAMPOSOL APPOINTS NEW CORPORATE CEO

CAMPOSOL's Board of Directors announces they have promoted Jorge Luis Ramirez Rubio as Camposol Foods's new Corporate General Manager (CEO) since October 11, 2016. Mr. Ramirez was to date Camposol Seafood's General Manager, Camposol's aquafarming division, since 2015.

Mr. Ramirez has wide experience in and knowledge about Camposol as he was CFO between 2008 and 2013 and Camposol Seafood's General Manager since 2015, after being EFE Group (2014-2015), Copeinca ASA (2012) and Camposol Holding (2008-2013) CFO. He previously worked for the Amanco and Mexichem Group (1995-2008) where he held several positions in Ecuador, Costa Rica and Brazil and was the last CFO for Latin America. Mr. Ramirez is Business Manager with specialization in Finances ((U. Loyola. New Orleans, USA) and has an MBA from ITESM (Mexico) and ESPOL (Ecuador). He has developed a successful professional career in strategic planning, corporate finances, mergers and acquisitions, and international affairs.

The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Manuel Salazar Diez Canseco, who held this position to date, and wishes him the best of success in his new personal and professional projects.

For further information, please contact:

Jorge Luis Ramirez Rubio, CEO

jramirezr@camposol.com.pe (mailto:jramirezr@camposol.com.pe)

Maria Cristina Couturier, CFO

mcouturier@camposol.com.pe (mailto:mcouturier@camposol.com.pe)

Jossue Yesquen, Head of IR

jyesquen@camposol.com.pe (mailto:jyesquen@camposol.com.pe)

Phone: +511 621 0800 Ext.: 7171

About CAMPOSOL:

CAMPOSOL is the leading agro-industrial company in Peru, the largest exporter of Hass avocado and soon the largest producer of blueberries in the world. It is involved in the harvest, processing and marketing of high quality agricultural and sea products such as avocados, blueberries, grapes, mangoes, mandarins, shrimps, seashells and other products, which are exported to Europe, the United States of America and Asia.

CAMPOSOL is a vertically integrated company located in Peru. It is the third largest employer of the country, with more than 15 thousand workers in high season, and is committed to supporting sustainable development through social responsibility policies and projects that increase the shared-value for all of its stakeholders.

CAMPOSOL was the first Peruvian agro-industrial company in being part of the United Nations Global Compact and the first in publishing annual Sustainability Reports aligned to the GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) indicators; it has also achieved the following international certifications: BSCI, Global Gap, IFS, HACCP and BRC, among others.

To learn more about CAMPOSOL please visit: www.camposol.com.pe (http://www.camposol.com.pe/)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Camposol Holding Limited via Globenewswire

