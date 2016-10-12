

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were little changed Wednesday after the minutes of the most recent FOMC meeting confirmed disputes within the Federal Reserve regarding the timing of interest rate hikes.



Three dissenters were worried about credibility and likelihood of faster pace of interest rate hikes in future if no move made.



Dec. gold settled at $1,253.80/oz, down $2.10, or 0.2%.



Gold prices have been heading lower in October amid signs that wild-card presidential candidate Donald Trump is falling behind establishment favorite Hillary Clinton.



