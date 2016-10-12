

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, R-Mo., could have some difficulty hanging on to his seat, according to the results of a new Monmouth Mouth University poll released on Wednesday.



The survey found that 46 percent of likely Missouri voters support Blunt, while 44 percent favor Democratic Secretary of State Jason Kander.



The two-point lead for Blunt is well within the poll's margin of error and compares to a five-point lead for the first-term Senator in August.



Blunt has a positive 42 percent to 37 percent job approval rating, but voters are more divided on their personal opinion of him, as 32 percent have a favorable view and 33 percent hold an unfavorable opinion.



Meanwhile, Kander is viewed favorably by 33 percent of voters and unfavorably by just 14 percent, although 53 percent said they have no opinion of him.



The poll also showed Donald Trump with a 46 percent to 41 percent lead over Hillary Clinton in Missouri, which has voted for the Republican presidential candidate in each of the past four elections.



The Monmouth survey of 406 likely Missouri voters was conducted October 9th through 11th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX