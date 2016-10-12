

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's Inc. reportedly plans to open LensCrafters in-store centers in nearly 40 percent of its stores by the end of next year.



Macy's will open LensCrafters at 80 locations, including State Street flagship, Water Tower Place stores, Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie by the year-end.



Macy's will open additional LensCrafters in-store outlets in 200 more stores in 2017.



'You can shop, get your eyes checked and get a pair of glasses all in one go,' said Macy's spokeswoman Andrea Schwartz, according to Chicago Tribune.



The LensCrafters in-store outlets will have optometrists on-site and high-end frames from designers including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Michael Kors and Burberry.



