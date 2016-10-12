sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 12.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,724 Euro		-0,032
-0,47 %
WKN: A1C8A6 ISIN: MHY1771G1026 Ticker-Symbol: LCM 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COSTAMARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COSTAMARE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,791
6,911
22:25
6,842
6,932
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COSTAMARE INC
COSTAMARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COSTAMARE INC6,724-0,47 %