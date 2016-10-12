Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2016) - Cornerstone Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCC) ("Cornerstone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of John Anderson to the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Anderson holds a B.A. from the University of Western Ontario and is the co-founder of Aquastone Capital Advisors LP, a U.S.-based gold investment fund. With over 15 years' experience in the capital markets, Mr. Anderson's specialty is identifying undervalued opportunities in the resource industry and investing capital into these situations. He has been involved in a number of small-cap companies, providing financing, investor relations, and corporate development services. Throughout his career, he has raised in excess of $500 million in equity for a number of public and private companies in the United States, Canada and Europe.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Matheson to the Advisory Board, effective immediately. Bill Matheson has worked in the mining and industrial sectors for over 37 years in the roles of Field Engineer (Electrical/Instrumentation), Construction and Project Manager and advisor. From 1979 to 1994, Mr. Matheson worked at Canada Tungsten, Echo Bay Mines, Luscar Coal, Baker Mine, Cullaton Lake Gold Mines, Vista Mining, Cluff Lake, Hope Brook Gold, Teck Corona Hemlo, Tonkin Springs Gold Project, Cassiar Asbestos and Yanococha. Between 1994 and 2004, Mr. Matheson focused on multiple industrial projects including two nuclear power plants, three gas fired turbine power plants, one oil refinery, and two High Fructose Corn Syrup / Ethanol Refineries. Later, Bill was Construction Manager on the dismantle/relocation of the Equatorial SX/EW facility to the Lisbon Valley mine site in SE Utah, the complete construction of the Carlota Copper SX/EW project in Arizona, the start-up of the Franke Mine in Northern Chile, the second phase of the leach facility at Carlota Copper and the Phase II Project for CS Mining in SE Utah on their Agitated Leach, SX/EW facility. Bill has served on the Technical Committees for the Sierra Gorda Oxide Project and the Ajax Project for KGHM International.

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 1,500,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company, subject to the terms and provisions of the Company's stock option plan, at an exercise price of $0.05 per share, for five year term.

About Cornerstone Metals Inc.

Cornerstone's objective is to advance exploration/development stage copper and precious metals properties to production in the Americas. The Company's Management and Board Core Competence is in exploration, permitting, development, construction, and operation of mining projects.

Cornerstone owns 100% (subject to 1.5% NSR) of the West Jerome property, near Jerome, Arizona, on the west side of Freeport McMoRan patented lands. The property, in a Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide camp, is a high-grade, massive sulfide target located 2.4 km south of the past-producing United Verde (32 million tons grading 4.4% copper, 1.5 oz/t silver and 0.04 oz/t gold). The West Jerome property has attractive untested drill targets.

