

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CSX Corp (CSX) revealed earnings for third quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit dropped to $455 million, or $0.48 per share. This was lower than $507 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 7.8% to $2.71 billion. This was down from $2.94 billion last year.



CSX Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $455 Mln. vs. $507 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.3% -EPS (Q3): $0.48 vs. $0.52 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q3): $2.71 Bln vs. $2.94 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -7.8%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX