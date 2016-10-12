sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 12.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

136,16 Euro		+1,463
+1,09 %
WKN: 888351 ISIN: US22160K1051 Ticker-Symbol: CTO 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
135,39
138,13
22:31
136,40
136,81
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP136,16+1,09 %