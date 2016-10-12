SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - October 12, 2016) - Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, will report third quarter 2016 financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 26, 2016.

Following the release of results, Douglas Bryant, president and chief executive officer, and Randy Steward, chief financial officer, will host an investment community conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the results and answer questions. During the conference call, the company will also discuss business and financial developments and trends. The company's statements may contain or constitute material information that has not been previously disclosed.

To participate in the live call by telephone from the U.S., dial 877-930-5791, and enter the audience pass code 9846-6526.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Quidel website (http://ir.quidel.com). The Web site replay will be available for 14 days. The telephone replay will be available for 48 hours beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (5:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on October 26, 2016 by dialing 404-537-3406 from the U.S., or 855-859-2056 for international callers, and entering pass code 9846-6526.

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation serves to enhance the health and wellbeing of people around the globe through the development of diagnostic solutions that can lead to improved patient outcomes and provide economic benefits to the healthcare system. Marketed under the QuickVue®, D3® Direct Detection and Thyretain® leading brand names, as well as under the new Sofia®, AmpliVue®, Solana® and Lyra® brands, Quidel's products aid in the detection and diagnosis of many critical diseases and conditions, including, among others, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, Strep A, herpes, pregnancy, thyroid disease and fecal occult blood. Quidel's research and development engine is also developing a continuum of diagnostic solutions from advanced lateral-flow and direct fluorescent antibody to molecular diagnostic tests to further improve the quality of healthcare in physicians' offices and hospital and reference laboratories. For more information about Quidel's comprehensive product portfolio, visit quidel.com.

Quidel Contact:

Quidel Corporation

Randy Steward

Chief Financial Officer

(858) 552-7931



Media and Investors Contact:

Quidel Corporation

Ruben Argueta

(858) 646-8023

Email contact

