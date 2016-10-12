BCD-085 is an innovative drug containing a humanized monoclonal anti-interleukin-17 (anti-IL17) antibody as an active ingredient.

The primary objective of the international multicenter double-blind placebo-controlled study is to assess the efficacy of various subcutaneous doses of BCD-085 in patients with severe psoriasis. The secondary objective is to assess the drug safety and pharmacokinetics.

"BIOCAD's new monoclonal antibody blocking pro-inflammatory cytokine IL-17 may significantly expand treatment options for patients suffering from severe psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis. We expect it to dramatically improve the disease outcomes and patients' quality of life," said Roman Ivanov, BIOCAD Vice President R&D.

In the last year, two biologics targeting IL-17 were authorized worldwide. However, BIOCAD experts expect the new drug to have superior efficacy compared to its competitors due to more favorable molecular characteristics.

The drug is expected to be launched in 2020.

Today, psoriasis is considered an incurable disorder, however the newest therapies allow to improve remission rate and extend its duration. In developed countries 2-3% of population suffer from this disease; an estimated 125 million people have psoriasis according to the National Psoriasis Foundation.

