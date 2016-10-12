SAN ANTONIO, TX--(Marketwired - October 12, 2016) - More than 350 volunteers from the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) joined forces on Tuesday evening to pack 10,000 meals for underprivileged San Antonio-area children during the first full day of the 125th AAU National Convention at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter.

Held in conjunction with Feeding Children Everywhere, the event was part of the Union's new AAU Cares initiative established by AAU President/CEO Dr. Roger J. Goudy in 2016. The initiative aims to give back to the many communities across the nation that host AAU licensed amateur sports events each year.

"There is more to the AAU than just providing amateur sports opportunity for America's youth," Goudy said. "We are trying to do some positive things for our athletes in addition to being a sports provider. I want us to provide a great athletic experience while also providing life lessons about social responsibility and giving back."

Other AAU Cares events this year include providing bicycles to needy children in New York City during the annual presentation of the AAU James E. Sullivan Award at the historic New York Athletic Club; packing 40,000 meals for Orlando-area youth during the world's largest volleyball event held annually in Central Florida; and collecting donations for the OneOrlando fund, which was established by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer shortly after the tragic shooting at Pulse nightclub.

"We feel strongly about showing communities across the nation how much we care," said Joe Gura, Chairman of the AAU Cares initiative. "This is an opportunity for us to provide our athletes, coaches, parents and officials with an experience that transcends sports."

The AAU has already committed to providing 80,000 meals to needy youth at next year's AAU Girls' Junior National Volleyball Championships in Orlando and plans to continue offering other various community service opportunities to participants in the coming year.

